Fire at building near Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai; some persons trapped

A fire broke out on the third floor of a building located behind the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in south Mumbai on Sunday, trapping some persons, officials said.

The fire brigade got a call around 12.17 pm of the blaze in Churchill Chamber building, located on Merry Weather Road, an official said. The fire was declared level-2 at 12.25 pm.

The fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and have rescued six persons so far, he said.

"The level-2 blaze was confined to the ground plus four-storey structure which was engulfed by thick smoke," the fire brigade official said.

"Some persons are trapped. Fire fighting and rescue operations are on," he said, adding that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

However, no injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

(With PTI inputs)