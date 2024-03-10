Farmers’ bodies call 'rail roko' protest today; trains to face disruption in…

Twitter
Ramadan 2024: When crescent moon will be visible in India? Know date, rituals and more

TMC to launch its LS polls 2024 campaign with mega rally in Kolkata today

Meet Krystyna Pyszkova, Miss World 2024, model-turned-law student who teaches underprivileged kids

Miss World 2024: Czech Republic's Krystyna Pyszkova crowned winner, Lebanon's Yasmina Zaytoun runner-up

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have called for a "rail roko" protest on Sunday over their various demands.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Mar 10, 2024, 06:04 AM IST

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal urged the Centre not to run away from its responsibility of giving legal guarantee for MSP on all crops as farmers prepare for the proposed "rail roko" protest on Sunday to press for their demands.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have called for a "rail roko" protest on Sunday over their various demands.

Citing reports, Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) leader Jagit Dallewal rejected the Centre's plan to undertake guaranteed procurement of pulses (tur, urad, and masoor), maize, and cotton at the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Speaking to reporters, Mr Dallewal asserted that farmers must be given MSP on all crops for their survival under the "C2 plus 50 per cent" formula recommended by the Swaminathan Commission. He also rejected claims that MSP on all crops would involve a huge outlay.

Mr Dallewal said the government is importing palm oil worth ₹ 1.38 lakh crore but cannot spend on farmers by giving them MSP on all crops.

"The government should not run away from its responsibility. To save the country's farmers, a law on MSP should be enacted," he said.

Meanwhile, Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Sarwan Singh Pandher told reporters that the protesting farmers will squat on railway tracks at several places in Punjab, including Ferozepur, Amritsar, Rupnagar, and Gurdaspur districts.

The Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), Bharti Kisan Union (Dakaunda-Dhaner), and the Krantikari Kisan Union - farmers' bodies part of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha - will also participate in the "rail roko" agitation.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha is not part of the "Delhi Chalo" call but has extended its support to the protesting farmers camping at the Shambhu and the Khanauri borders.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the "Delhi Chalo" march to press the government to accept the farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee for MSP on all crops.

The protesting farmers have been camping at the Shambhu and the Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces. The march began on February 13.

Earlier, farmer leaders rejected the BJP-led Centre's proposal for procuring pulses, maize, and cotton at MSP by government agencies for five years, saying it was not in favour of the farmers.

During the fourth round of talks with farmer leaders on February 18, a panel of three Union ministers proposed that government agencies would buy pulses, maize, and cotton at MSP for five years after an agreement with the farmers.

The demands include pension for farmers and farm labourers, no hike in electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases and "justice" for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act - 2013, and compensation to families of farmers who died during a previous agitation in 2020-21.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI) 

