Faridabad man dies of heart attack on CCTV camera, went to buy medicine

The man appears to be very anxious as he caresses his chest before collapsing to the ground.

Regardless of the age of the victim, heart attack and cardiac arrest cases have become quite common in recent years. These incidents are alarmingly on the rise. A young man passed out at a pharmacy in Haryana's Faridabad, according to a recent incident that has come to light. The man collapsed within 4 minutes, and the entire incident was captured on CCTV installed at the pharmacy.

In the viral video, a man can be seen asking a shopkeeper for medicine. A short while later, as he attempts to pay for the medication, he collapses out on the floor. The man appears to be very anxious as he caresses his chest before collapsing to the ground. According to the time stamp on the CCTV footage, the incident happened on January 4.

The shopkeeper was seen attempting to stop the man from falling as he fell but was unsuccessful. The shopkeeper thought that the man had fainted. When this video of him passing away in front of the pharmacy surfaced, everyone was shocked. The shopkeeper made several attempts to wake the man before calling the police to report the incident.

According to media reports, Sanjay, a 23-year-old native of Etah, Uttar Pradesh, has been named as the deceased. Dainik Bhaskar reports that some people accused the shopkeeper of giving the man the wrong medications, which caused his death.

However, it was evident that Sanjay had not taken any medication at all after the video surfaced. Even before taking the medication, the man had passed out. In another incident, a hotel owner from Indore passed away from a heart attack while working out in the gym.

He had traveled from his house on Thursday morning to go to the gym. The man reportedly felt lightheaded and collapsed to the ground, where he died. When the man arrived at the hospital, the doctor pronounced him dead.

READ | Madhya Pradesh: Plane crashes into temple in Rewa during training, pilot killed, video surfaces