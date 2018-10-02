Eyeing China, India, Vietnam up maritime security cooperation

With an eye on China, India and Vietnam are further cementing their defence ties with coastal security forces of both countries participating in joint exercises off the Chennai coast on Thursday. A Vietnam Coast Guard (VCG) ship CSB 8001 is scheduled to arrive in Chennai for professional interaction and also to participate in the joint exercise.

A six member delegation of Vietnam Coast Guard led by Major General Nguyen Van Son was here on Monday to hold talks with Indian counterparts at the Coast Guard Headquarters to find ways to cooperate in marine security. The Indian side was led by Director General Coast Guards Rajendra Singh.

Both sides agreed to strengthen mutual cooperation in accordance with the provisions of the MoU signed in 2015 that included sharing of best management practices and augmenting operational level interaction. "This meeting is in continuation of the efforts by the governments of the two countries to enhance cooperation between the Coast Guards in the field of maritime safety and security at sea," officials said.

In view of the Chinese resurgence particularly to lay claims on sea lanes, maritime cooperation with South East Asian countries have assumed considerable significance. The areas has considerable bearing on India's economic security.

In addition, the ONGC Videsh Ltd, the overseas arm of state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp, is exploring the Vietnam oil block in South China Sea region. The block lies in the part of South China Sea over which China claims sovereignty.