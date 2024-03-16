Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections soon, CEC Rajiv Kumar says, 'will be held after...'

Excise policy case: BRS leader K Kavitha sent to ED custody till March 23 by Delhi court

RCB-W vs DC-W, WPL 2024 Final: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Meet man whose company purchased electoral bonds worth Rs 1200 crore, once small pipe-maker in…

Here’s how you can report fraud, spam calls through govt’s new online portal ‘Chakshu’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections soon, CEC Rajiv Kumar says, 'will be held after...'

Excise policy case: BRS leader K Kavitha sent to ED custody till March 23 by Delhi court

RCB-W vs DC-W, WPL 2024 Final: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Morning Hypertension: Symptoms of high blood pressure 

RCB batters with IPL centuries

This city was named after Alexander the Great's legendary horse

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

Emraan Hashmi's fan asks him 'girlfriend kaise banate hai', actor's witty reply impresses netizens: 'Meri 2004 se...'

Crew trailer: Tabu, Kareena, Kriti try to police, Diljit Dosanjh in 'crazy adventure', fans say 'Hera Pheri 2.0'

Amruta Khanvilkar shares challenges she faced while shooting for Hansal Mehta's Lootere: 'The most dangerous...'

HomeIndia

India

Excise policy case: BRS leader K Kavitha sent to ED custody till March 23 by Delhi court

Special Judge for ED cases M K Nagpal passed the order on an application of the federal anti-money laundering agency seeking her remand.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Mar 16, 2024, 08:11 PM IST

article-main
Image courtesy: ANI
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A Delhi court on Saturday sent BRS leader K Kavitha to ED custody till March 23 in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

Special Judge for ED cases M K Nagpal passed the order on an application of the federal anti-money laundering agency seeking her remand.

The agency produced Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, before the special court, and sought her custody for 10 days. However, the court remanded her in ED custody only till March 23.

While being produced before the court, Kavitha termed her arrest as illegal and said, “We will fight it (case) out in court.” Kavitha, 46, a Telangana Legislative Council member, was arrested by the central probe agency from her residence at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad Friday evening.

During the hearing, senior advocate Vikram Chaudhari, appearing for Kavitha along with advocate Nitesh Rana, told the judge her arrest was “illegal”.

The counsel also accused the federal anti-money laundering agency of flouting the Supreme Court direction while arresting her. They claimed the apex court had directed the ED to not take any coercive action against Kavitha before it hears her plea against the summons issued by the agency to her on March 19.

“It is a black day that SC orders are violated, that an officer thinks he/she is above law,” the counsel to court.

The ED, however, said it has not made any statement before a court, including the Supreme Court, that no coercive action will be taken against K Kavitha.

“There is enough evidence, witnesses’ statements against K Kavitha in the case,” the ED told the court.

The agency also accused Kavitha of destructing evidence in the case.

“We have summoned several witnesses to confront K Kavitha with,” the agency told the court.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI) 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Water supply to be affected in some parts of Delhi on March 15 and 16; Check affected areas list

Govt bans 23 ‘ferocious’ dog breeds: Know why Pitbull, Rottweiler, bulldog, other dog breeds are banned in India

Viral Video: Rishabh Pant bats in Delhi Capitals' practice session in Vizag ahead of IPL 2024 - Watch

Meet one of India's first female doctors, performed last operation on day of her death

Not Raj Kapoor, Rajesh Khanna, Dilip Kumar, but this acting legend will make a comeback years after death with AI's help

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement