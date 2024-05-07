DNA Exclusive: Check LSS score of Anurag Thakur, BJP candidate from Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur constituency

Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Singh Thakur is all set to contest Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur constituency. This time, he will contest against Congress leader Satpal Singh Raizada, who is expected to give him a tough fight.

The Hamirpur constituency in Himachal Pradesh will vote in the upcoming seventh phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, which is scheduled for June 1.

The Indian National Congress (INC) emerged victorious in the 1996 Lok Sabha elections, marking the BJP's last defeat in Hamirpur. Since then, the BJP has triumphed six times to reaffirm its dominance in Hamirpur. BJP has won eight of the previous nine Lok Sabha elections from this seat.

In 2009, 2014, and 2019, Anurag Thakur emerged victorious from this constituency. The electoral battle in Hamirpur witnessed fierce competition among the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC).

In 2008, Anurag Thakur won the Lok Sabha by-election for the Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat, which gave him his first electoral victory in the lower house of the Indian Parliament. He went on to win three consecutive elections from the same seat in 2009, 2014, and 2019.

Anurag Thakur has strengthened his candidature for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by playing a significant role in both of the central governments led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past ten years.

On a scale of 0-100, Anurag Thakur scored 65 points in the overall Leader Social Score (LSS). His Facebook score is 64, Instagram (65), X (64) and Digital Listening (76).

Disclaimer: Leaders Social Score (LSS) is based on Machine Learning. It is being fetched on the basis of 55 plus parameters related to social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.