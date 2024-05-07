Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 93 seats to go to polls in phase 3 today; check key candidates, electoral battles

Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Phase 3: Voting in 93 seats today, check list of key constituencies here

JEE Advanced 2024 registration window closing today; check how to apply

DNA Exclusive: Check LSS score of Anurag Thakur, BJP candidate from Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur constituency

Nashik Maharashtra Lok Sabha election 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past results and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 93 seats to go to polls in phase 3 today; check key candidates, electoral battles

Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Phase 3: Voting in 93 seats today, check list of key constituencies here

JEE Advanced 2024 registration window closing today; check how to apply

6 exercises to relieve back pain

Vegetarian foods that can prevent cancer

Vegetables that must be avoided in summer

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

Superman: James Gunn unveils David Corenswet's first look as Man of Steel, fans say 'the suit looks so good'

Richa Chadha reacts to netizen calling Heeramandi 'bakwas movie': 'Where did you buy...'

From no-selfie policy to ticket costing Rs 25 lakh and a table worth Rs 20 crore, inside secrets of Met Gala revealed

HomeIndia

India

DNA Exclusive: Check LSS score of Anurag Thakur, BJP candidate from Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur constituency

Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Singh Thakur is all set to contest Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur constituency.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : May 07, 2024, 05:58 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Singh Thakur is all set to contest Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur constituency. This time, he will contest against Congress leader Satpal Singh Raizada, who is expected to give him a tough fight.

The Hamirpur constituency in Himachal Pradesh will vote in the upcoming seventh phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, which is scheduled for June 1.

The Indian National Congress (INC) emerged victorious in the 1996 Lok Sabha elections, marking the BJP's last defeat in Hamirpur. Since then, the BJP has triumphed six times to reaffirm its dominance in Hamirpur. BJP has won eight of the previous nine Lok Sabha elections from this seat.

In 2009, 2014, and 2019, Anurag Thakur emerged victorious from this constituency. The electoral battle in Hamirpur witnessed fierce competition among the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC).

In 2008, Anurag Thakur won the Lok Sabha by-election for the Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat, which gave him his first electoral victory in the lower house of the Indian Parliament. He went on to win three consecutive elections from the same seat in 2009, 2014, and 2019.

Anurag Thakur has strengthened his candidature for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by playing a significant role in both of the central governments led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past ten years.

On a scale of 0-100, Anurag Thakur scored 65 points in the overall Leader Social Score (LSS). His Facebook score is 64, Instagram (65), X (64) and Digital Listening (76).

Disclaimer: Leaders Social Score (LSS) is based on Machine Learning. It is being fetched on the basis of 55 plus parameters related to social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

Anurag Thakur

Social Media Score

Scores
Over All Score 65
Digital Listening Score66
Facebook Score64
Instagram Score65
X Score64
YouTube Score64
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Russia adds Ukrainian President to 'wanted' criminal list, Zelenskyy denies

This superstar worked as clerk, was banned from wearing black, received death threats; later became India's most...

Girl's wedding dance to Haryanvi song interrupted by mother in viral video, internet reacts

Indian government issues warning for Google users, sensitive information can be leaked if…

Taiwan detects seven Chinese military aircraft, five naval vessels near its waters

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement