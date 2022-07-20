Entrepreneur & Philanthropist Dr. Anil Kumar becomes beacon of hope in the most challenging times

Entrepreneur & Philanthropist Dr. Anil Kumar becomes the beacon of hope in the most challenging times

The world needs influential leaders to transform society into a more inclusive, productive, and congenial one. From understanding the importance of social responsibility to putting every possible effort into making the world a better place, many leaders are addressing complex challenges society faces and creating a social impact with strong ethics. When we are kind to one another, what goes around, comes around. According to research, being kind to others raises both our own and their levels of happiness. In addition, it has a domino effect since it makes our communities more pleasant places to live because kindness is contagious. Dr. Anil Kumar is trailblazing change through his philanthropic works with the same thought process.

Dr. Anil Kumar has philanthropic experience from observing his parents help the less fortunate people of society. He established the Maheshwar Laxmi Memorial Foundation, a nonprofit organization, to educate and empower Indian women. The NGO assists women in acquiring knowledge and skills across a wide range of topics so they can support themselves freely. During the floods, he provided financial support to more than 150 low-income households in Bihar. He started a special needs school in Bareilly for children. The idea of this school was to make sure that no one felt left out. Dr. Anil was there to lend a hand and help those in need even when a pandemic ravaged the globe.

The Topnotch Foundation's Global Achievement Business, Education, and Healthcare Awards 2022 recently presented the Eminent Personality of the Year Award to Dr. Anil Kumar, CEO and Chairman of the Ankita Group of Companies. The ceremony was held at the Shangri-La Eros Hotel in the heart of the National Capital. Professional planners scheduled the occasion for June 29, 2022. Additionally, the celebration's goal was to recognize those who made significant and lasting contributions to the industry, education, and healthcare.

The CEO and Chairman of the Ankita Group of Companies, Dr. Anil Kumar, has more than 30 years of experience in the field. The company produces, imports, and exports various food, medical, and agricultural products, and it has significantly impacted these industries. Anil Kumar did everything he could to see his business succeed, using the skills he had acquired while earning his MBA, Master of Arts, and Doctor of Philosophy in Management from KEISIE International University in South Korea. As a result, he overcame all obstacles and defied all expectations in order to launch this company.

The Ankita Group of Companies initially dealt with therapeutic goods. Then, in 2004, Dr. Anil Kumar decided to launch Ankita Overseas, an agricultural branch as a part of Ankita Groups, based on his knowledge of the business. The project's unstated goal was to help farmers obtain just prices for their goods. For that, they used to directly buy agricultural products from farmers, export them, and supply them around the globe. As a result, farmers benefited from getting the right price and the business saw fantastic ROI (return of investment). Currently, they are successfully selling over 43 distinct sorts of high-quality goods throughout several continents and nations.

