Enhance your look with Jewelegance's anniversary collection

India has had a long jewelry history, and it has gone through various changes due to influence from western cultures. However, today, we have got multiple artisans who design different jewelry styles. Be it any occasion, the beautifully crafted jewelry pieces are used to elevate the beauty, enhance the whole look, or add a charm to the entire outfit. Many brands in the market are trying to bring something different to the creative table. And one of the jewelry brands that is winning this race is Jewelegance. The unique designs, the customer-friendly services, and the urge to be different have helped the brand create a foothold in the ornament industry.

It was not long ago since the brand came into the industry. It was started in 2018, and in just four years, it has gained customers' trust with its excellent services. To celebrate the moment of joy, the brand announced its' anniversary sale collection' that helps customers avail offers like 'getting ₹299/gm making charges on the purchases of 25 grams and above' and 'Getting ₹399/gm making charges on a purchase below 25 grams'. Other special offers that the brand offers are 0% interest installment scheme, 'Book Now & Buy Later,' and '₹100/gm savings on all rapid delivery products'.

The brand has a wide range of collections from chains, necklaces, earrings, nose pins to maang tikkas. Moreover, the brand has jewelry for every occasion; they have a valentine's collection, Italian collection, daily wear collection, pearl collection, even a wedding collection, and many other collections as well. The premium quality jewelry does nothing but adds beauty to the already beautiful faces. Furthermore, the brand aims to help its customers become the talk of the town by wearing their exquisite jewelry collection. The brand also has an Instagram handle where they keep posting unique content every now and then. Their engaging, original, and timely content has helped them gain a massive fan following on their social media page named ‘myjewelegance’.

Talking more about the brand, the founder Dhruval Shah says, "Honestly, I cannot believe we are celebrating our fourth anniversary this year. This journey was not an easy one as there were a lot of competitors in the ornament industry. However, our hard work, consistency, and different designs have made us reach the heights we are at today. Our customers supported us a lot when we had nothing, and keeping that in mind, we always try to bring new offers for them and produce unique jewelry pieces that bring out their inner charm."

The extraordinary collection that Jewelegance offers has helped the brand outshine in the industry. The timely delivery, the certified products, and the fast customer service are some of the factors that have helped Jewelegance have the upper hand in the ornament industry. So next time you wish to buy jewelry for yourself or your loved ones, you know your go-to store.

Testimonials

Manju Shree

I had ordered a bracelet from Jewelegance. Right from the time I wanted to place the order, the delivery of the product was so hassle-free. Hats off to the customer service team for their quick responses and patience in answering all your questions. And after the dispatch of the product, I received the product in just one day, which was another amazing thing. The product that I ordered and the freebies sent are both elite. Thank you, team.

Anika pal

This is the best experience I had in online jewelry shopping with the best customer service and support. I received before time with complimentary gifts and good discounts, which are not available at any shop or site, really happy and impressed 10/10

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is Brand Desk Content, This article is a sponsored publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL.