Election Commission issues show-cause notice to BJP MP Parvesh Verma for calling Kejriwal a 'terrorist'

The Election Commission on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Parvesh Sharma for allegedly calling Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal a 'terrorist'. Earlier, AAP had registered a complaint to the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi regarding the same.

AAP had been urging the EC to take action over the alleged statement of the BJP MP and had demanded that a FIR be lodged in the matter. By equating Arvind Kejriwal to 'anti-national forces' fighting India, the AAP complaint stated, Verma has 'tarnished' the image of the Chief Minister. The party demanded that it was a blatant violation of the model code of conduct as put forward by the Election Commission ahead of the 2020 Legislative Assembly Elections in Delhi.

While reacting on the matter, however, the Delhi CM showed remarkable restraint. Kejriwal on Thursday said that the people of Delhi will decide if he is their 'son' or a 'terrorist'. "I have worked for five years as your son. I leave it to you to decide whether I am a son or a terrorist," Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said while addressing the media on this day.

Notably, Kejriwal is also the National Convener of the Aam Aadmi Party.

"In the last five years, these people did nothing except making me suffer. There were raids at my residence and my office. Various charges and cases were filed against me. When I went back to my home yesterday, I had my parents waiting for me. They were very disappointed with these statements. All that they had to say was that our son is a patriot and not a terrorist," he said. He was supposedly hitting out at the BJP whilst striking a sentimental nerve of the Delhi populace, at the same time.

The Chief Minister said he tried to be a son to every family in Delhi and take responsibility for the family.

"Since the formation of our government in the last five years, I have considered every child as my own while striving to provide good education. Does that make me a terrorist? I have arranged for better treatment and medicines to the people of every household in Delhi. Does that make me a terrorist?"

Kejriwal added that he had tried to take care of the families of martyrs in Delhi, even made arrangements so that elders of all families could go on a pilgrimmage.

"Does that make me a terrorist? I tried to take care of the families of the martyrs in Delhi. Does that make me a terrorist? I have never asked for anything for myself or my family. I have always tried to be of service to the people with all my heart and soul, I will sacrifice my life for the nation if need be," said the Delhi CM.

Further, he talked about his alma mater - the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur - one of the most reputed institutions of excellence in education in the entire country.

"I was a bright student who attained good marks, I could have gone to a foreign nation like my peers. But I chose to stay back because I thought that it is only us who can work for and improve the nation. I left a job as the Income Tax Commissioner to take part in the nation`s biggest movement against corruption. Are these steps that a terrorist would take?" asked Kejriwal.