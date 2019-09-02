Economic forum, shipping yard, judo championship: What's on PM Modi's cards in Russia?

PM Modi will leave for the far eastern Russian city of Vladivostok on Tuesday for a 36-hour visit from 4th to 5th September in which he will participate at the Eastern Economic Forum as one of the chief guest and the 20th annual India Russia summit that alternates between both the countries.

Interestingly, PM Modi and President Putin will visit shipbuilding yard which makes vessels including icebreakers and oil tankers and also go to a judo championship. A 6 member Indian team is in Vladivostok to take part in the championship.

"We have a very special relationship with Russia. Annual summits are occasions to look at the entire gamut principally focusing on bilateral relations, " Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said.

India believes its engagement with Russian far east will help its Indo-Pacific engagement and can help in shortage of manpower in that part of Russia. With the opening of the northern sea route and arctic becoming the focus, New Delhi's presence in the region will meet its energy need.

A fiver year road map (2019-2024) will be announced on hydrocarbon cooperation both in term of purchase and exploration. COAL India and Steel Authority of India are will sign MoUs with their Russian counterpart for export of coking coal and cooperation in the mining sector.

Asked if Kamov Ka-226 or Ka 226 T --Russian utility helicopter contract will be signed, Foreign secretary said, "As far as I am aware there will be no announcement regarding any specific agreements that have been reached."

An India-Russia business dialogue will be facilitated by a 50 member delegation from Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry(FICCI). The 50 member delegation has reached the Russian city and hopes to sign 8 to 10 business MoUs during PM Modi's visit.

Russia was the first permanent five United Nations Security Council members country to back New Delhi on the removal of special status for the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The foreign secretary said, "The Russian Federation has clearly stated that they stand fully behind India on this whole issue--whether its Article 370 or whether it's cross border terror we have no doubt and this have been reiterated...The Russian side is fully behind us on this matter"

.Russia will also train 4 Indian astronauts from November 2019 for India's manned mission to space Gaganyaan.