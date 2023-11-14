EC issues show-cause notice to AAP, Congress' Priyanka Gandhi over remarks against PM Modi

Election Commission has issued show-cause notices against Aam Adami Party and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for making remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Aam Aadmi Party was given a show-cause notice by the Election Commission on Tuesday for allegedly making derogatory comments about the prime minister on its social media account. The party has until November 16 to reply to the allegation of violating the poll code.

For making a "unverified" remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has also received a show-cause notice from the EC. The Election Commission is committed to upholding the Model Code of Conduct and ensuring fair play throughout the electoral process, which is why they are sending out this notice.

The AAP's national convener has received the notice. The AAP, which rules Delhi and Punjab, is led nationally by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. On November 10, the BJP went to the Election Commission and asked that the AAP take action against them for sharing comments and a video clip that they considered "very unacceptable" and "unethical" on social media that were directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani were featured in a video story on 'X' that the AAP last posted on Wednesday. The party claimed that the prime minister serves the interests of industrialists rather than the people when it released a photo of Adani and Modi the following day.

In its notice to the AAP, the Election Commission said, "...The present alleged matter has been found to be posted from the handle of the Aam Aadmi Party itself, which being a national party is expected to exercise caution through verification of facts before publishing and disseminating such content in public domain."

The poll panel was approached by a BJP delegation that included Om Pathak, the party's leader, Anil Baluni, a member of the Rajya Sabha, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, and the party's national media coordinator.

"From its official handle, the AAP has posted a video and two tweets (posts on X) in which it has said very unacceptable, reprehensible, mischievous and unethical things about the democratically elected head of the government," Puri said.

"It is saying in it (these posts) that a democratically elected leader, who happens to be the prime minister, is a paid employee of some individual," the Union minister said and added this act of the AAP was a new low in politics.

Notice by EC read, "The national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party is hereby called upon to explain the statements/allegations/averments, made in the alleged social media posts under reference, against a star campaigner (PM Modi) of another national party and against the political party and by insinuation and innuendo against the candidates for the state elections and to show cause why appropriate action for violation of model code of conduct read with relevant election and penal laws should not be taken against you."

"In the event of no response from your side within the stipulated time, it will be presumed that you have nothing to say in the matter and the Election Commission will take appropriate action or decision in the matter without making any further reference to you," the poll panel said. Assembly elections are going on in five states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.