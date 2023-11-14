Strom of BJP will uproot Congress from MP, asserts PM Modi ahead of election

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the storm of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will uproot Congress in Madhya Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that the storm of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will uproot Congress in Madhya Pradesh. "I have met people in various parts of MP in the past few days and sought their blessings. The trust being shown in the BJP is amazing.

Those making electoral calculations while sitting in Delhi could not make their assessment. Because of people's tremendous support, BJP storm in Madhya Pradesh will uproot Congress," PM Modi said while addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur.

Attacking the Congress party, the Prime Minister said that your love for us is disturbing the sleep of a lot of people. "Your love is disturbing the sleep of a lot of people. Smiles have disappeared from the faces of a few people. They seem very sad. Look at their TV interviews, listen to their words--what have you made of Congress," PM Modi said.

He further said that nobody in the country can forget Congress' exploits. "Wherever Congress came, it brought havoc. Nobody in the country can forget Congress' exploits. With great difficulty, the BJP has pulled Madhya Pradesh out of a deep well. Congress has just one agenda - loot, corruption, atrocity on public and lies after lies. This is their tactic," he added.

"Congress has only hostility, despair and negativity to give you. Out of its nature, Congress encourages appeasement, hooliganism, rioting and corruption. Congress neither has strength nor intentions," the PM said.

He further gave a guarantee that in his third term, India will be among the top three economies in the world. "Today, India is the fifth largest economy in the world. Experts across the world believe that we will soon be the third-largest economic power. I have given you the guarantee that when I sit for the third time (on the position as the Prime Minister), I will bring our economy to the third position," PM Modi said while addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur.

The Prime Minister further said that India is a country that is going ahead rapidly and investors across the world want to invest in India.

"Big companies in every sector are eager to come to India. India is going to become a big manufacturing hub for the world. The energy of India that was suppressed for centuries and its strength is now going ahead on its correct path. At this crucial time, it is necessary for there to be a BJP government in Madhya Pradesh. You have to remember that Congress is the party that chases away investors, it is a party that does corruption of thousands of crores of rupees; it is a party that works for just one family. It is not concerned about your families," he said.

Madhya Pradesh is set to undergo polls on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. In the last 2018 assembly elections, Congress won 114 seats with a vote share of 40.89 per cent while the BJP came in second and managed to win 109 seats. Its vote share was 41.02 per cent.

The Congress came to power with Kamal Nath taking oath as the chief minister but Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 22 loyalist MLAs, switched over to BJP in 2020. The BJP later formed the government with Shivraj Singh Chouhan as Chief Minister.