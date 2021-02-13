DNA Explainer: Only a Bengali will become West Bengal's CM, Amit Shah still holds his 'Trump card'

BJP CM face - Dilip Ghosh, Mukul Roy, Suvendu Adhikari

BJP president Amit Shah has already clarified that only a Bengali will become the chief minister of West Bengal if the party comes to power in the state. "No one will come from outside. A Bengali will be the chief minister and all our MPs will be those carrying the fragrance of the soil of Bengal," Amit Shah said in 2019.

As the date nears for the West Bengal Assembly election 2021, the Central governing party BJP and state ruling party Trinamool Congress are at loggerheads with each other. Elections to the 294-seat West Bengal legislative assembly are expected to be held around March - April. This is a do or die situation for both the parties as they are the main contenders in this fight to gain power.

Bhartiya Janta Party is desperate to make inroads into West Bengal which has largely been the bastion of the Communists before Trinamool Congress took over the reigns. However, the most important question lies befor the BJP is to choose the CM face if the party wins and comes to power.

Three names for the post of chief minister has been doing rounds for sometime. BJP state party president Dilip Ghosh, Trinamool Congress turncoat Suvendu Adhikari and BJP state vice-president Mukul Roy are in the fray.

Dilip Ghosh has an edge over others

Dilip Ghosh as an edge over the other two because, since 2015 after his appointment as the state president the BJP has enlarged its footprint in TMC bastions from Junglemahal to Bankura, Purulia and Birbhum. BJP leader Saumitra Khan recently made startling remark in favour of Dilip Ghosh that created quite a stir, both inside and outside the party.

He remarked, "I can only say one thing. Dilip Ghosh has remained with the BJP all through. At least he is not a dal badlu (turncoat)!" However the party leadership asked Khan to refrain from an unnecessary controversy over the same.

Mukul Roy instrumental in causing major defections in TMC

Mukul Roy's appointment as national vice-president has made things a bit difficult for Dilip Ghosh. Mukul Roy has been instrumental in causing major defections in the Trinamool before the Lok Sabha elections, and most of the turncoats had won the polls, helping the BJP secure as many as 18 seats. Kailash Vijayvargiya too holds Roy in high regard, knowing his political capability.

However, Roy was not accommodated in the cabinet or in the party organisation.

Suvendu Adhikari may fight against Mamata in Nandigram

Another important contender for the CM post is Suvendu Adhikari who recently left TMC to join BJP. He can be influential in deciding BJP's prospects in more than 40 assembly seats, particularly in south Bengal, which is a weak spot for the BJP.

And if reports are to be believed, if Suvendu Adhikari fights Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, the whole narrative will revolve around Mamata versus Adhikari. The political heavyweight, ended his two-decade-old association with the party in December last year.

Suvendu Adhikari, was the face of the TMC supremo's Nandigram movement which brought TMC to power in West Bengal in 2011 Assembly elections, ending more than three decades of Comminist rule in the state.