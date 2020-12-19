Amit Shah in Bengal: TMC rebel Suvendu Adhikari inducted into BJP; Shah tells Mamata, 'You will be left alone'

Headlines

India's first superstar gave 17 hits in a row, but his stardom ended just 3 years later, never gave another blockbuster

PM Modi meets American delegates, calls for strong bipartisan support from US Congress

Watch: Bigg Boss OTT 2 first runner-up Abhishek Malhan discharged from hospital, says ‘Delhi ja kar…’

FlowerAura Unveiled Unmatched Rakhi Lineup: Over 500 Spectacular Rakhis to Choose From

How To Remove Twitter Profile Picture [Photo, Pic]

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India's first superstar gave 17 hits in a row, but his stardom ended just 3 years later, never gave another blockbuster

FlowerAura Unveiled Unmatched Rakhi Lineup: Over 500 Spectacular Rakhis to Choose From

How To Remove Twitter Profile Picture [Photo, Pic]

Herbs and spices to boost mood

8 Things to keep your kidneys healthy

10 Tips for healthy skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

"He wanted to have a chat": Virat Kohli recalls first interaction with Pakistan's captain Babar Azam

Video: Houses collapses after landslide in Shimla; Rescure operations underway

From YouTube stardom to Bigg Boss triumph: Everything about Elvish Yadav; story and journey

India's first superstar gave 17 hits in a row, but his stardom ended just 3 years later, never gave another blockbuster

Watch: Bigg Boss OTT 2 first runner-up Abhishek Malhan discharged from hospital, says ‘Delhi ja kar…’

Rajkummar Rao opens up about Guns & Gulaabs being compared with Gangs of Wasseypur | Exclusive

HomeIndia

India

Amit Shah in Bengal: TMC rebel Suvendu Adhikari inducted into BJP; Shah tells Mamata, 'You will be left alone'

Home Minister Amit Shah inducted Trinamool Congress rebel Suvendu Adhikari to the BJP at a mega rally in West Bengal's Midnapore district.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 04:46 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to West Bengal starting Saturday. On his first day in Bengal, Shah inducted Trinamool Congress rebel Suvendu Adhikari to the BJP at a mega rally in West Bengal's Midnapore district. Amit Shah welcomed Suvendu Adhikari to the BJP, sparing no shot at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"Why are so many people leaving Trinamool Congress? Because of the misrule, corruption and nepotism of Mamata Banerjee. Didi, this is just the beginning. By the time elections come, you will be left all alone," he said.

Suvendu Adhikari, was the face of the TMC supremo’s Nandigram movement. The political heavyweight ended his two-decade-old association with the party this week and thanked Mamata Banerjee for opportunities she gave him. Adhikari had resigned as a member of the Mamata Banerjee cabinet on November 27 and from several other posts on December 16.

 

Moments before he was formally inducted into the BJP, Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday wrote an open letter to his followers within the Trinamool Congress. "Neither West Bengal nor Trinamool Congress is anyone's fiefdom," Suvendu Adhikari wrote, in an apparent jibe at the Bengal Chief Minister's nephew Abhishek Banerjee, whose growing dominance in the TMC had irked Adhikari.

Suvendu Adhikari further said, "The party was not built in one day with the contribution of one person. It is therefore especially painful, that the individuals currently in charge of the party are treating it like their personal fiefdom. The very people on the backs of whom the party was created are now being sidelined, humiliated and outcast."

Speaking out against poll strategist Prashant Kishor, Suvendu said TMC has hired external agencies who have "no knowledge of ground realities".

Amit Shah earlier cited the examples of freedom fighters like Khudiram Bose and Ramprasad Bismil to tell rival parties in West Bengal that indulging in regionalism was 'shallow politics' and ought to be shunned.

Paying floral tributes to the revolutionary Khudiram Bose at his ancestral place in Medinipur, 150 kilometres from Kolkata, the Home Minister said the country's youth may not always get a chance to die for the nation like Bose, but they have a chance to live and follow the brave revolutionary's path.

The Home Minister, accompanied by Bengal BJP leader like Dilip Ghosh and the party's West Bengal in-charge, Kailash Vijayvargiya, then went on to have lunch at a farmer's house in Belijuri village in West Midnapore district.

Mr Shah arrived in Medinipur a little after noon by helicopter from Kolkata. He offered prayers at the Siddheswari Kali Temple and later at the Devi Mahamaya temple in the town.

The Home Minister began his day in the state capital offering prayers to Swami Vivekananda, Shri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, and Sarada Devi at the Ramakrishna Ashram around 10.30 am.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Lenovo Legion Slim 5i review: Versatile performance in budget

Saif Ali Khan's fierce first look as Bhaira from Devara unveiled by Jr NTR on his birthday, fans shower praises

Manisha Rani eliminated from Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss OTT

Shimla landslide: Himachal CM urges residents to stay alert, leave homes immediately if they see cracks

Gadar 2: Manish Wadhwa 'feels blessed' to share screen with Sunny Deol, says 'Tara Singh ne gardan toh pakdi hai...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE