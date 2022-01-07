DNA Explainer: How it took just 8-10 days for COVID-19 cases to reach the one-lakh mark in third wave

India is seeing a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases with metro cities like Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata mostly taking the brunt of it. However, this rise in cases is without a corresponding rise in hospitalisation. India reported 1,17,100 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, a week after the country crossed the 10,000 mark

The virus continues to spread at an unprecedented pace, largely driven by the Omicron variant now present in 27 states of the country. The bulk of those infected have shown no or only mild symptoms and have recovered quickly at home. There have been 35,226,386 infections and 483,178 COVID-related deaths reported in the country since the pandemic began.

With a single-day jump of 377, India now has 3,007 cases of the Omicron variant. Omicron has been reported in 27 states, with the most cases in Maharashtra (876), followed by Delhi with 465 infections. To reach one lakh cases, during the first wave it took 104 days, while during the second wave it took 54 days approximately. During the present surge it took just 8 to 10 days to reach the one lakh mark.

Current situation

Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru are some of the main regions of concern, although state officials worry it will soon spread to the countryside where health facilities are weaker.

Kolkata accounts for half of the new cases reported in West Bengal. However, still there is not much hospitalisation cases.

Nearly 90% of new cases in Mumbai have shown no symptoms and only 8% were hospitalised, city officials said in a daily health bulletin.

COVID-19 cases nearly doubled in a day in Delhi to 10,665 on Wednesday, but the state health department said only 7% of its COVID-19 beds were occupied.

The national capital's daily cases jumped a whopping 41.5% in a day as 15,097 infections were detected in the city on Friday.

This comes a day after the city witnessed its biggest single-day spike of 10,665 cases in nearly eight months. The positivity rate has surpassed 15%.

Growth in last 5 days

India reported more than a 6.3 times increase in cases in the last 8 days, the Health Ministry said in a briefing on Wednesday.

A sharp increase has been seen in the case positivity rate, from 0.79% on December 29, 2021, to 5.03% on January 5, 2022.

India on Friday reported 1,17,100 new COVID-19 infections, the highest number since June.

There is a 28% jump in new cases today pushing the country's total caseload to 3.52 crore.

The country reported 1,16,836 new cases on Thursday which was the highest in over 200 days.

This is the first time in seven months that daily cases crossed the one-lakh mark in the country.

COVID-19 infections are increasing in India, with 55,368 new infections reported on average each day.

That's 14% of the peak, the highest daily average reported on May 9.

Delhi second wave and present comparison

On January 2, total cases touched 8,397, of which 3,194 cases were reported in a single day.

Around 307 beds were occupied, 293 needed oxygen support, 65 were in ICU, 31 needed ventilators.

In comparison to April data, when the second wave hit the national capital, the caseload or detected infections were less, but the hospitalisarions were higher.

On April 1, nine people had died with the active caseload reaching 10,048, daily cases at 2,790 but more hospital beds were occupied.

1971 beds were occupied, 1709 needed oxygen support, 747 needed ICU beds and 231 needed ventilators.

What happened at the peak of 1st and 2nd waves

Nearly six months after the peak of the first wave in September 2020, COVID-19 cases in India started rising.

From the first week of March rise in cases signalled the arrival of the second wave of the pandemic in the country.

As on April 23, 2021, the COVID-19 cases crossed the 15.9 million, with 1,85,000 deaths.

In the second wave the paediatric and younger individuals also got infected, in addition to older population.

More than 70% patients in both waves were more than 40 years old, only marginally higher proportion of younger patients.

ICMR report said the average age of cases in the second wave declined to 49 years, compared with 50 years in first wave.

Asymptomatic cases were also higher in the second wave, but the mortality rate did not differ between the two waves.

The symptoms of COVID-19 during the second wave were variable, especially gastrointestinal, one case report suggested.

In the second wave the oxygen requirement and ventilator requirement was very high compared to first wave.

World Health Organisation statement

The Omicron variant is killing people across the globe and should not be dismissed as mild, WHO said.

WHO Chief Tedros said the record numbers of people catching the new variant meant hospitals were being overwhelmed.

What experts say about the present situation

Public health experts say the next two weeks are crucial in the fight against the latest phase of COVID-19 as they predict a huge surge.

Omicron is not the common cold. Health systems can get overwhelmed. Important to have systems to test, advise and monitor patients: Soumya Swaminathan, WHO Chief scientist.

Gautam Menon, professor of physics and biology at the Ashoka University, said the next 10 days are crucial.

Conclusion

A new study by IISc and Indian Statistical Institute has predicted that third wave in India may peak in January-end and February, with daily cases touching 10 lakh.

Study says that the peak of the third wave in India could be in January last week having its impact in February first week for the country.

The peak of the third wave for different states will vary from mid-January to mid-February. The COVID-19 curve for India could start flattening by March-beginning.