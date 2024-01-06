DGCA orders airlines to inspect emergency exits of Boeing 737-8 Max planes after Alaska Airlines incident

Headlines

This outsider once had only Rs 18 in bank account, lived off one packet of biscuits a day, now takes Rs 6 crore per film

Lohri 2024: Is Lohri on January 13 or 14? Know date, time, rituals of this auspicious festival

BCCI announces India A squad for England series, Abhimanyu Easwaran named captain

Tota Roy Chowdhury says Karan Johar's 'mainstream movie' RARKPK gave him recognition in Hindi: 'No other films can...'

2 men light bonfire inside Delhi-bound moving train to beat cold, arrested

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This outsider once had only Rs 18 in bank account, lived off one packet of biscuits a day, now takes Rs 6 crore per film

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Lohri 2024: Is Lohri on January 13 or 14? Know date, time, rituals of this auspicious festival

10 animals that have shortest lifespan on Earth

10 animals with the best sense of smell

10 most-followed Pakistani actors on Instagram

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Weather Change Triggers Rise In Viral Infections, Including COVID-19 In Delhi

Israel-Hamas War: At least 18 Palestinians Killed After Israel Attacks A House In Gaza's Khan Younis

Aditya L1 Mission: Big Day For India! ISRO's First Sun Mission All Set To Enter In Final Orbit

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

This outsider once had only Rs 18 in bank account, lived off one packet of biscuits a day, now takes Rs 6 crore per film

Tota Roy Chowdhury says Karan Johar's 'mainstream movie' RARKPK gave him recognition in Hindi: 'No other films can...'

HomeIndia

India

DGCA orders airlines to inspect emergency exits of Boeing 737-8 Max planes after Alaska Airlines incident

The directive comes in the wake of the Alaska Airlines incident involving Boeing 737 -9 Max aircraft.

Latest News

PTI

Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 07:59 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Aviation regulator DGCA on Saturday directed domestic airlines to immediately carry out inspection of emergency exits of all Boeing 737-8 Max planes in their fleet. The directive comes in the wake of the Alaska Airlines incident involving Boeing 737 -9 Max aircraft.

On Friday, the Alaska Airlines plane's outer section, including a window, fell off mid-air.

A senior DGCA official said the latest directive is an abundant precautionary measure.

"DGCA has directed all the Indian air operators to carry out a one-time inspection of the emergency exits immediately on all Boeing 737-8 Max aircraft currently operating as part of their fleet," the official said.

The official also said that pursuant to the Alaska Airlines incident involving Boeing 737 -9 Max aircraft, there have been no inputs or guidance from Boeing so far.

When asked whether flight schedules could be impacted by the inspection, the official replied in the negative.

"No, these one-time checks will be done during the night halt of aircraft," the official said.

Currently, Air India Express, SpiceJet and Akasa Air have Boeing 737-8 Max planes in their fleets.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Black Panther actor Carrie Bernans injured in hit-and-run, mother shares pics: 'Broken bones, fractures, chipped teeth'

Ajay Devgn all set to return as IRS Officer Amay Patnaik in Raid 2, film to release on this date

Not Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal or Aamir Khan, but this actor to star in Rajkumar Hirani’s OTT debut

David Warner finds his lost baggy green during farewell Test; shares video message

Couple welcomes twins minutes apart, but a year away; details inside

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE