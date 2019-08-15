Deshbhakti curriculum in all Delhi govt schools soon: Arvind Kejriwal

In a major announcement on the eve of India's 73rd Independence Day, the Delhi government will introduce a Deshbhakti Curriculum in all government schools from the next academic year in all government schools.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a programme in Thyagaraj Stadium said, "The Deshbhakti Curriculum is being introduced so that each and every citizen of this country truly love their country." He added, "The curriculum is aimed at achieving three important goals. First, each and every child must feel pride for the nation. Second, each child must be made aware of their responsibility and duty towards the country. Third, we have to instil among children the passion and commitment to be prepared to sacrifice anything for the nation."

The official Twitter handle of the Aam Aadmi Party also made the announcement on Wednesday, on part of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Chief Minister Kejriwal talked about the purpose of education along the Gandhian line of thought. "Gandhi Ji had said there are 3 purposes of education - 1. Creating good human beings (through Happiness Classes); 2. Enabling people to earn a living (Entrepreneurship Mindset curriculum); 3. Building patriotic citizens," he said.

Kejriwal also said that he wanted to dedicate the initiative of Deshbhakti Curriculum to the country on the occasion of Independence Day.

Earlier, the AAP government at Delhi also announced another event in Delhi government schools, called 'Constitution @70', which aims at teaching and propagating the constitutional values to students from an early age, so they can love and respect the nation while growing up.

"10 lakh children of Delhi will be able to connect with the Constitution. Will be able to live with it, start understanding it and feel safe within the purview of the Constitution," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said while talking of Constitution @70 under the ambit of the Deshbhakti Curriculum.

He added that this initiative of the Delhi government would have made the framers of the constitution happy. "The way they had framed the constitution, today we will be able to take its values and ideals to millions of children," Sisodia said, thanking Chief Minister Kejriwal, who, he said, bases his entire politics on constitutional values.

The Deputy Chief Minister also put forward a few details and intentions behind the Constitution @70 initiative. "The purpose of printing the Preamble of the Constitution on the front page of NCERT books was that children should learn Mathematics, English and Hindi, through which they can create a society which was conceived in the Constitution," he said, saluting the early founding fathers of the nation, "But, the preamble and implication of the Constitution appearing in the books in the compulsion to complete the syllabus and pass the examination was left behind. We want to remove that deficiency through Constitution @70"

Delhi government has introduced several educational initiatives over the years in a massive upheaval of government education in the state. "What has happened in the field of education in Delhi in the last four and a half years is not less than any revolution," Kejriwal said, "Our government has created history. The education revolution is being discussed all over the country and the world, all the credit goes to all teachers and principals. Our biggest achievement in the last 4 years has been that such tremendous energy and confidence has been instilled in the children and teachers of government schools in Delhi that they are ready to do anything."

Coming back to the Gandhian line of thought, the Chief Minister said that all three purposes of education as put forward by Gandhi would be fulfilled by the AAP government in Delhi. "Delhi government's first objective from Happiness Curriculum is being fulfilled. At the same time, the second goal will be fulfilled by Interpensorship Curriculum. After this, 'Constitution @70' will also fulfil Gandhiji's third objective," he said.