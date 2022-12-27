Delhi weather: What is reason behind cold wave in NCR? Know how to protect yourself from winter chill

Delhi cold wave update (File photo)

The residents of Delhi have been waking up to extreme winter chill for the last two days as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a cold wave in the national capital for this week. The minimum temperature in Delhi is expected to drop, IMD predicted.

As per the early morning weather alert issued by the IMD, the minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 7 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning and is expected to fluctuate in a similar range till the weekends and the new year arrives.

The weather agency said that no major shift in the temperature is expected for now, and the cold wave in Delhi is expected to continue for the next 2-3 days. IMD had also issued a yellow alert in Delhi in view of the dense fog and the extreme temperature shift.

Further, the minimum temperature in Delhi on Christmas day remained at an all-time low this season, with several areas recording temperatures as low as 4 degrees Celsius early in the morning. A ‘cold day’ was registered in Delhi on December 25 and 26.

Here is all you need to know about the cold wave in Delhi when it will end, and how one should protect themselves from the intense winter chill.

Reason behind Delhi cold wave

A cold wave is caused by the rapid cooling of air in a specific area, causing a drop in the mercury of the specific region. Delhi is experiencing a cold wave as the minimum temperature dropped to around 4.5 degrees Celsius on Christmas morning this year.

Places like Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, UP, and Chandigarh recorded cold wave conditions this week and will record low temperatures due to the shift in wind pressures and the carrying of colder temperature winds from the northern areas of India, where the mercury as dipped to as low as -4 degrees.

How to take precautions during cold wave

The core temperature of the human body is around 37.5 degrees Celsius while the temperature in certain parts of Delhi is below 10. Exposure to such differences in temperatures can be lethal for the human body, warned the IMD.

To avoid frostbite, wear several layers of loose and warm clothing, preferably light wool material to keep yourself warm. It is preferred that you stay inside, and avoid getting your clothes wet. In case of frostbite, wash the area with lukewarm water, keep it warm and avoid rubbing it.

