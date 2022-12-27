Search icon
Omicron BF.7 variant: Amid Covid fears in India, check out most common symptoms of new virus strain

The Omicron BF.7 variant has gained dominance in China and is also posing a threat on India, likely to fuel a fresh Covid wave in the country.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 08:57 AM IST

Common symptoms of Omicron BF.7 variant of Covid

The surge in Covid cases in China has triggered a fresh wave of concern in India, with the Centre pushing out guidelines to get ahead of the spread of coronavirus in the country once again, especially when a new super-transmissible strain of the virus has emerged.

While people remain concerned over the spread of the new highly-transmissible Omicron BF.7 variant of the coronavirus, India has already recorded several cases of the new strain. BF.7 is also being revered as the reason behind the Covid spread in China.

Covid has several symptoms which are similar to the common cold, making it difficult to distinguish in the midst of the cold wave in certain parts of India. As the uncertainty regarding another Covid wave intensifies in India, here are the Covid symptoms you need to watch out for in the coming days.

Covid-19 scare in India: Symptoms of Omicron BF.7 variant

  • Fever
  • Cough and cold
  • Runny nose
  • Body and muscle aches
  • Blocked nose
  • Weakness and nausea
  • Sore throat
  • Loss or altered sense of smell and taste
  • Hoarse voice
  • Headaches

While these symptoms are also similar to that of some other variants, the severity of these symptoms varies from variant to variant. Currently, Omicron is the most dominant variant of Covid-19 across the world and is more transmissible than the deadly Delta variant.

Health experts have noted that the BF.7 variant of Omicron is the reason behind the explosive surge in Covid cases in China, but it may not cause as much destruction in India in the coming days if proper precautions are exercised.

Health experts have said that since the majority of the population in India has had the two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and the masses have gained herd immunity in the country, the likelihood of BF.7 wreaking havoc in the country is less.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has been conducting several Covid-19 review meetings and issued guidelines to states to make sure that the infection doesn’t spread during the holiday season.

