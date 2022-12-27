IMD Weather Update: Cold wave, dense fog sweep north India; Delhi's minimum temperature at 7 degree Celsius

Cold wave and dense fog continue to shivers the citizens in north Indian states including national capital Delhi. Delhi continues to experience a cold wave on Tuesday as minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius was recorded. The Meteorological Department states that no major temperature shift is anticipated.

The temperature will fluctuate in this manner until the new year. For the next two days, a cold wave and cold will cause disruption. In most of Kashmir, the temperature remained below zero at the same time. Both the interior of Dal Lake and the water supply lines have experienced extensive freezing.

AQI in Delhi NCR

On Tuesday, the AQI in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad exceeded 300. The drop in temperature has resulted in a worsening of the air quality. The weather service claims that the city's pollution issues are made worse by the dense fog. The national capital region is under an orange alert from the IMD.

Chilly winds in Delhi NCR

The chilly winds coming from the mountains are hitting the citizens in the plains of North India. On Monday, the cold wave and thick fog that had gripped Delhi-NCR on Sunday persisted. Delhi experienced its coldest day of the season on Monday as a result of the severe winter.

The maximum and minimum temperatures both decreased. Two locations experienced maximum temperatures of 11 degrees Celsius due to cold wave conditions, while three locations experienced minimum temperatures of 4 degrees Celsius.

Cold waves in other north India regions

On Monday morning, the majority of Delhi, UP, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh were covered in thick fog and cold wave conditions. As a result, at 5:30 am, the visibility at Palam was only 50 metres. Visibility in Punjab ranged from 0 in Bathinda to 25 in Amritsar, Ambala, and 50 in Hisar.

Traffic on the road and rail was also impacted. On Monday, Delhi's high temperature significantly decreased. The maximum temperature was recorded at 15.6 degrees, six notches below normal, and the minimum temperature was recorded at 5 degrees, three notches below standard.

The highest temperature recorded on Sunday was 16.2 and the lowest was 5.3. A cold wave and cold weather conditions are possible for two to three days. Additionally, the fog will still be an issue.