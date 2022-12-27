Uttar Pradesh: 10-year-old dies by suicide after his mother takes away phone, forbids him from online gaming

After his mother took away the phone and forbade him from playing online games, a 10-year-old boy claimed his life and died by suicide in a shocking incident in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. On Monday late in the evening, the incident happened in the Hussainganj neighbourhood of Chitwapur.

Boy was not attending school

The police arrived at the scene and launched an investigation after receiving the information. The boy's family claimed that he had stopped attending school a few days ago. He used to play phone games while spending time at home. The family made several attempts to stop him.

The boy's mother disciplined him and took his phone away again on Monday. The boy then shut the door after sending his sister outside. When the family repeatedly asked him to open the door but received no response, they finally forced the door open and discovered him hanging. Aparna Rajat, a DCP in the central zone, said: "The mother has not given any statement till now. Further investigation is underway."

(With inputs from IANS)