Alcohol Lovers Association lists out demands for Karnataka government, asks for 'insurance', 'kid's quota' | Photo: File (Image for representation)

The state of Karnataka has received a list of demands from the newly formed "Alcohol Lovers Association," including that each bottle be insured for one lakh rupees. The association's members even expressed dissatisfaction over the state government's prolonged disregard for them.

A representative of the association stated at a press conference in Haasan, Karnataka that alcohol consumers (alcohol lovers) contribute 30% to the state's revenue and they are being ignored for a longer time. As a result, they presented the government with a list of demands that will help out their families.

Other demands by Alcohol Lovers Association

One of the association members raised their demands, saying that each bottle should have a one lakh rupee insurance, in case a consumer passes away. According to the assosociation state needs to create a special corporation for alcoholics, and the government needs to build 15,000 new homes for them every year. Additionally, the government should cover the cost of the liver surgery as well as regular taluk-level health inspections.

The association also requested that the government make reservations in schools for their kids. "Our habits may cause disturbances in our children's lives, so 10% of the seats in government hostels in the state must be set aside for them," member demanded. According to the member, this will allow the kids to study peacefully.

