Delhi weather update: Temperature drops to 2.4°C as cold wave returns, relief likely from THIS date

Delhi shivered at 2.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday (January 17) morning as the cold wave returned to the national capital after a two-day respite.

A minimum temperature of 2.4 degrees Celsius was recorded by the Safdarjung observatory in Delhi. Meanwhile, the temperature remained at 2 degrees Celsius at Lodhi Road, at 2.2 degrees Celsius at Delhi Ridge and at 2.8 degrees Celsius at Ayanagar as of 5.30 am on Tuesday morning.

Delhi | People take refuge at a night shelter in the Kashmiri Gate area as cold wave continues in the national capital



Many facilities are given here including blankets, mattresses, three-time meals, and medicines: Shailendra Singh, Manager, Shelter home pic.twitter.com/Ydbdlsm0dO — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2023

Meanwhile, frigid weather conditions prevailed in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, parts of Rajasthan and northwest India with the minimum temperature falling to as low as 1 degree Celsius in many parts.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the intense cold wave will keep hitting Delhi for the next three days and this will bring temperatures down by two more degrees.

According to IMD, the cold wave conditions will ease from January 19.

In Rajasthan's Sikar, the mercury plunged to -4.7 degrees Celsius on Monday (January 16), while Faridkot in Punjab recorded a minimum temperature of -1 degrees Celsius.

Churu in Rajasthan recorded the season's lowest minimum temperature of - 2.5 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, fresh snowfall was seen at Kufri in Shimla district. Some other areas of Himachal Pradesh also received snowfall on Monday.

Bad weather affected the movement of several trains and flights in North India.

According to the Indian Railways, 15 trains were running behind schedule in the Northern Railway region due to fog. Several flights have been delayed at the Delhi airport due to fog.