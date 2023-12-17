Headlines

BTech from BITS Pilani, MBA from IIM, left high-paying job to crack UPSC exam and become IAS officer

Delhi shivers as minimum temperature hits 7 degrees, AQI continues to be ‘very poor’

Influencer's viral dance on train platform lands her in trouble as it prompts police action, watch

Animal box office collection day 16: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer continues to roar, crosses Rs 800 crore worldwide

PM Modi to inaugurate Varanasi's 2nd Vande Bharat Express, Tamil Sangamam during 2-day visit

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

BTech from BITS Pilani, MBA from IIM, left high-paying job to crack UPSC exam and become IAS officer

Delhi shivers as minimum temperature hits 7 degrees, AQI continues to be ‘very poor’

Influencer's viral dance on train platform lands her in trouble as it prompts police action, watch

9 times R. Madhavan inspired us with motivational messages

Foreign players to captain multiple IPL teams

Superfoods for muscle gain, strength and recovery

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Animal box office collection day 16: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer continues to roar, crosses Rs 800 crore worldwide

Dunki advance booking takes thunderous start, Shah Rukh Khan film crosses Rs 1 crore in just five hours

India’s richest TV actress ran away from home at 7, worked in call center, Bollywood debut flopped, now earns…

HomeIndia

India

Delhi shivers as minimum temperature hits 7 degrees, AQI continues to be ‘very poor’

The temperature in the national capital was recorded at 7 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 09:33 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Delhi woke up to foggy conditions on Sunday morning following a slight drop in minimum temperature. The temperature in the national capital was recorded at 7 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am. 

People could be seen jogging and working out at a park in the Kashmiri Gate area, which was covered with a thin layer of haze. Earlier, Delhi recorded a temperature of 7.4 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am on Saturday. 

Meanwhile, air quality in the national capital continued to hover in the 'very poor' category on Sunday morning, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) at IGI Airport (T3) was recorded at 311 at 8.00 am. 

The AQI in the New Moti Bagh area was recorded in the 'very poor' category at 331. The air quality in Punjabi Bagh was recorded in the 'very poor' category at 382. The AQI at Anand Vihar was recorded in the 'very poor' category at 385. As the temperature in New Delhi dropped, the city's homeless sought refuge in night shelters. 

One such shelter is in Sarai Kale Khan, which is open 24 hours a day and provides bathing facilities, food three times a day, and medical care, including a clinic and medicine. Suraj, a homeless person staying at the night shelter in Sarai Kale Khan, praised the facilities and staff. 

"The shelter is open 24 hours a day, and there are also bathing facilities here. I used to live outside before, but when I found out about this night shelter in Sarai Kale Khan, I came here to stay. The sleeping arrangements here are all okay. There is also a washroom here, and there are facilities for everything. And the staff here do their duty well 24 hours a day. We get food here three times. There is a clinic here for medical care, and we also get medicine here," Suraj told ANI. 

Akshay and Mohammad Nausad, caretakers of the shelter, highlighted the availability of 20 beds, separate blankets for everyone, a 'Mohalla Clinic', and a medical team. They emphasised that the shelter is open to anyone at any time. "There are 20 beds here and separate blankets for everyone. 

For medical, there is a 'Mohalla Clinic' here and we also have a medical team. Food comes three times a day here," Akshay, one of the caretakers of the night shelter in Sarai Kale Khan, said. 

"Anyone can come and stay in this shelter at any time. This shelter remains open 24 hours a day," Mohammad Nausad, another caretaker of the night shelter in Sarai Kale Khan, said. Sombi, a disabled resident, appreciated the shelter's special bathroom for the disabled.

"I used to sleep outside on the road earlier, and when I learned about this night shelter, I came here. This night shelter has a special bathroom for the disabled," he said. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet superstar who worked in over 100 films, went missing suddenly, is yet to be found, his wife is...

PM Modi to inaugurate Varanasi's 2nd Vande Bharat Express, Tamil Sangamam during 2-day visit

Bobby Deol says Shreyas Talpade’s heart stopped for 10 minutes, shares details about co-actor's heart attack

Watch: Aaradhya Bachchan looks adorable as she changes her hairstyle for school annual day, netizens say 'she is cute'

Delhi shivers as minimum temperature hits 7 degrees, AQI continues to be ‘very poor’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE