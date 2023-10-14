Headlines

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of Eng vs Afg match on Sunday; check routes to take, avoid

IANS

Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 09:52 PM IST

In view of the cricket match between England and Afghanistan of the ICC World Cup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium -- scheduled for Sunday -- the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory regarding certain traffic restrictions imposed in and around the stadium.

According to the advisory, there will be diversion/restriction on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, and Delhi Gate to JLN Marg. No heavy vehicles and buses shall be allowed on the roads, from Daryaganj to Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and from Guru Nanak Chowk to Asaf Ali Road.

“Commuters are requested to avoid Rajghat to JLN Marg, J.L.N Marg from roundabout Kamla Market to Rajghat, Asaf Ali Road from Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate and Bahadurshah Zafar Marg from Ramcharan Aggarwal Chowkto Delhi Gate from 12 noon to 12 midnight on the day of match as congestion is expected,” read the traffic advisory.

The traffic cops further said that limited parking is available for labelled vehicles in the proximity of the stadium. “Display of car parking labels on the windscreen is mandatory. Vehicle number must be written on the parking label. Those who do not display a parking label with vehicle number will not be allowed in the proximity of the Stadium,” read the advisory.

“Car parking label holders are advised to take Ring Road, JLN Marg, Asaf Ali Road or Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg,“U” turn at Delhi Gate is allowed. Entry to parking lots P1, P3 and P4 shall be from Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg only from near the petrol pump,” it said.

For the general public, the advisory stated that no vehicle shall be allowed to be parked on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg and Ring Road from Rajghat to I.P Flyover (Both the carriageways) on the match day. “Vehicles parked on these roads shall be towed away and prosecuted as per law,” it said.

