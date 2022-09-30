Search icon
Jamia student shot at inside Delhi hospital after brawl at university

Delhi: The police received a PCR call at 9 pm saying there was a brawl inside the library of the university

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 07:52 AM IST

Delhi: The police are investigating the case (File)

Delhi: A Jamia Millia Islamia University student was shot inside the Holy Family Hospital in Delhi on Thursday, allegedly by a fellow student after a fight inside the university. 

The police received a PCR call at 9 pm saying there was a brawl inside the library of the university after which they found the two groups had clashed against each other. 

In the fight, a student named Noman Chaudhary was hit on the head and was shifted to the hospital for treatment. 

Another student by the same name visited Noman in the hospital when another student, named Zalal, a member of the warring group, allegedly fired at him outside the Emergency ward, ANI reported. 

The second Nauman sustained an injury to his scalp and has been sent to AIIMS for treatment.  

The police are investigating the case. 

Jamia is one of the most prestigious universities in the country. It had been embroiled in a controversy in 2020 when the Delhi Police allegedly thrashed students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). 

