Delhi traffic advisory issued ahead of IND vs AFG World Cup match; know restrictions, routes to avoid

Delhi traffic police have issued a traffic advisory for October 11. Here are the routes requested for commuters to avoid. Check all details here.

Delhi is hosting the India vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup 2023 match on October 11 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, hence numerous detours and limits have been put in place on Delhi-NCR roads for travellers to reach different locations. To prevent any form of disruption, the Delhi Traffic Police issued thorough advice and requested that commuters abide by it.

Delhi Traffic Police has tweeted a traffic advisory for the passengers and wrote, “In view of the ICC Men's #CricketWorldCup2023 match to be played between India & Afghanistan on October 11, 2023 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, traffic diversions/restrictions will be effective. Kindly follow the advisory.”

In view of the ICC Men's #CricketWorldCup2023 match to be played between India & Afghanistan on October 11, 2023 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, traffic diversions/restrictions will be effective.

Delhi traffic diversions and restrictions on October 11:

Movement of traffic will be prohibited on Jawahar Lal Nehru (JLN) Marg and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg. On the routes between Daryaganj to Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and from Guru Nanak Chowk to Asaf Ali Road, big trucks and buses are not permitted.

Commuters are requested to avoid these routes from 12 noon to 12 midnight:

Rajghat to JLN Marg

JLN Marg from R/A Kamla Market to Rajghat

Asaf Ali Road from Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate

Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg from Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk to Delhi Gate

Entry into Arun Jaitley stadium:

Gate numbers 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7 are located on the Southern side of the Stadium and entry to these gates shall be entertained from Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg.

Gate numbers 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, and 15 are located on the Eastern side of the Stadium on the road and entry to these gates shall be entertained from JLN Marg next to Ambedkar Stadium Bus Terminal.

Gate numbers 16, 17, and 18 are located on the Western Side of the Stadium and entry to these gates shall be entertained from Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, near Petrol Pump.

Parking:

Limited parking is available for labelled vehicles in the proximity of the stadium.

Parking Restrictions:

No Vehicle shall be allowed to be parked on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg and Ring Road from Rajghat to IP Flyover (both the carriageways) on the match day. Vehicles parked on these roads shall be towed away and prosecuted as per law.