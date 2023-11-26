Delhi-NCR: Delhi's air quality improves, IMD predicts rainfall in next 24 hours

The air pollution in the National Capital continues to be in the 'very poor' category, with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recording of 393.

At AQI of 393, Delhi's air quality sees slight improvement, dips to 'very poor'

As per the official data recorded at 7:00 am on Sunday, an AQI of 433 was recorded at Anand Vihar and 434 at Ashok Vihar.

Similarly, the AQI at Bawana stood at 437, while Jahangirpuri registered an AQI of 450, all falling into the severe category.

The AQI at the ITO in Delhi was recorded at 382 (very poor), while the IGI airport logged an AQI of 360 (very poor).

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

Following a significant improvement in the overall AQI in the national capital last week, the CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management) revoked the restrictions that were imposed under GRAP 4, permitting trucks and buses except for BS-3 and BS-4 petrol and diesel vehicles to enter the city and lifting the ban on ongoing construction activities.

Delhi-NCR on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 10.4 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted a generally cloudy sky through the day and light rain or drizzle on Monday in Delhi-NCR. According to the IMD, the relative humidity at 8.30 am was 93 per cent.

The department has predicted the rain may lead to foggy conditions from Tuesday onwards which may last till the first week of December.

(with inputs from agencies)