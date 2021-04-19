Trending#

COVID-19 vaccine

Ind vs Eng

Assembly Elections

  1. Home
  2. India


Delhi Metro to operate during lockdown - Check timings, other details

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday declared a six-day lockdown starting from 10 pm Monday till 6 am on April 26.


Delhi metro services

Share

Written By

Edited By

Karishma Jain

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Apr 19, 2021, 04:51 PM IST

The Delhi Metro Rail Services (DMRC) on Monday informed that in view of the lockdown imposed in Delhi w.e.f 10 pm today i.e. April 19 till 5 am on April 26 to contain the spread of COVID-19, metro services on the network during this period will be available as per the following details-

1. Services during the morning (8 am to 10 am) and evening (5 pm to 7 pm) peak hours across the network will be available with a headway (frequency) of 30 minutes.

2. For the remaining hours of the day, services on the network will only be available with a frequency of 60 minutes.

3. During this period, metro services can only be availed by the exempted people as per the latest government order, on the production of valid IDs.

4. During this period, travel will be allowed only up to 50% seating capacity in the metro.

5. Also, no passengers will be allowed to stand during the journey.

In the wake of the unabated resurgence of new Covid-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday declared a six-day lockdown starting from 10 pm Monday till 6 am on April 26.

He made the announcement during a televised address in which he said the fourth wave of the pandemic in Delhi has brought healthcare services to the brink of collapse.

"In order to prevent a total collapse, LG Anil Baijal and I took this decision. And in this duration, essential services will be allowed and more beds will also be set up," the Chief Minister added.