Delhi-Meerut Expressway: Police to return your challan money, here's how | Photo: File (Image for representation)

Regarding the top speed limit on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Delhi Police will reimburse the drivers for the number of challans that were improperly issued. In an affidavit submitted to the High Court, Delhi Police provided this information. Delhi Police stated in an affidavit that those who received overspeeding fines between September and October 10, 2019, would receive a refund.

According to the police, a system would be created to monitor the method of refund. The police reportedly withdrew the challan after the controversy heated up and the NHA intervened, but many people had already paid the challan. The issue was then brought before the court.

Challan issued for vehicles

The Delhi-Meerut Expressway's top speed limit was set by the National Highways Authority to be 70 km/h, but between September and October 2019, the traffic police issued challans to thousands of people via cameras, believing the limit to be 60 km/h. The High Court received a PIL from Pawan Prakash Pathak, who asked for the withdrawal of the people's challan.

How will the Delhi-Mumbai expressway's overspeeding be monitored?

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will have a number of safety and security qualities. The management of the motorway will strictly prohibit exceeding the posted speed limit. On the Delhi-Jaipur section, anyone exceeding the posted speed limit will be swiftly punished. Those who go over the allowed speed will immediately receive an SMS alert on their mobile devices. The cameras will use FasTag to read the phone numbers on the vehicle in order to contact the owner and report the speeding.

