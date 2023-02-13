Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: High-speed CCTV to work at 240 kmph, FastTag alerts for speed violations

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway safety features: To prevent communication gaps, a mobile application has been made.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Sohna-Dausa section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The expressway will cut short the travel time between Delhi and Jaipur by two hours and Delhi-Mumbai by a whopping 12 hours. The top speed allowed on the expressway will be 120 kilometers per hour. The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will have several safety and security features. The administration of the expressway will be very strict on over-speeding. Those who violate the speed limit on the Delhi-Jaipur section will be punished almost immediately. Violators will soon get a text message informing them about the fine they would have to incur for not adhering to the speed limit.

The authorities have installed CCTV cameras every kilometer. These cameras will keep a close watch at a radius of 500 metres on either side. This means the entire expressway will be under CCTV surveillance. Those who move faster than the stipulated speed will get an instant alert via SMS on their mobile phones. The cameras will read the phone numbers of the car via FasTag and send a message to the owner, alerting her of the speeding.

To prevent communication gaps, a mobile application has been made for coordination between the control room and the patrolling team. This application will help in locating vehicles on the expressway.

The CCTV cameras will cover a distance of 500 metres at 360 degrees. High-speed cameras are being installed every 2 kilometres to read the number plates at speeds up to 240 km per hour.

The control room will get alerts on all camera and device malfunctions at a radius of 76 kms. It will also receive the data and health monitoring.

Call boxes will be installed every four-five kilometers. They will be powered by solar power. Commuters would be able to use the phones with the press of a button.

A central command and control room is also being prepared that will work round the clock. All the control rooms on the expressway will be connected with the central control room.