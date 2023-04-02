Delhi man cuts cakes with a pistol, viral video gets him arrested

Delhi man arrested over viral video with gun| Photo: Twitter

In a viral video, a man was seen cutting his birthday cake with a pistol. Delhi police arrested him on Saturday from south Delhi's Neb Sarai with a countrymade pistol & 2 live cartridges.

Delhi police shared the video on its official Twitter handle. The account wrote, “Taking cognizance of a viral video on social media wherein a young man was cutting cake with a pistol, #DelhiPolice identified the accused and arrested him from Neb Sarai along with .315 bore countrymade pistol & 2 live rounds. Case registered u/s 25 Arms Act.”

Taking cognizance of a viral video on social media wherein a young man was cutting cake with a pistol, #DelhiPolice identified the accused and arrested him from Neb Sarai along with .315 bore countrymade pistol & 2 live rounds. Case registered u/s 25 Arms Act. pic.twitter.com/CuBG65nvCP April 1, 2023

In the video, the man is seen brandishing the pistol while firecrackers go off in the background and people sing ‘happy birthday’. As per PTI, the accused is identified as Aniket, a 21-year-old resident of Sangam Vihar.

According to deputy commissioner of police (south) Chandan Chowdhary, Aniket had recorded the video to gain social media fame, influence youngsters and establish his presence as a ‘criminal’.