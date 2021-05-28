Delhi UNLOCK process to start from Monday - Know details

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday (May 28) announced the unlocking process in the national capital will begin on Monday (May 31)

"This lockdown will last till 5 am of Monday. We will begin the unlocking process. Construction activities and factories will be reopened from Monday keeping the daily wage workers in mind," the Delhi Chief Minister said. He also said that the positivity rate has come down to 1.5 per cent and around 1,100 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in Delhi.

The lockdown in Delhi came into effect on April 20 and is in force till May 31. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has indicated to allow markets to open from June 1. Since then, market organizations have begun to set standard operating procedures (SOPs) based on their experience with the previous unlock process.

Groups of business organizations such as Confederation of All India Traders (CAT), and Bhartiya Udyog Vyapar Mandal (BUVM) as well as Kashmiri Gate, Chandni Chowk, Connaught Place, Cloth Market are sending their respective drafts to the government so that the risk of infection is minimized in the event of a market reopening.

However, there is also a standoff between these proposals. Just as BUVM has advocated opening markets and shops on an odd-even basis, CAT has described it as impractical. CAT has sought to set aside time to open the wholesale and retail markets. Similarly, the Automotive Parts Merchant Association (APMA) has proposed to set a few hours (10 am to 5 pm) to open the market. Similarly, there is a demand to restore the metro services.

Delhi reported 2,260 positive Covid cases with a positivity rate of 3.58 per cent on Saturday (May 22). According to the health bulletin issued by the Delhi government on Thursday (May 27), 1,072 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 1.53 per cent.