Delhi liquor excise case: ‘Arrest me in 4 days if sting video is genuine,’ Manish Sisodia dares to BJP

AAP leader Manish Sisodia (File photo)

Raising a question on the authenticity of the sting operation video released by the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia has issued a big dare to the party in the backdrop of the Delhi liquor excise policy scam.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is the prime accused in the liquor policy case, dared the BJP to arrest him if the sting operation video on the liquor scam is genuine or accept to be a conspiracy by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Manish Sisodia addressed a press conference right after BJP released a sting operation video regarding the Delhi excise policy case, which is being probed by the Central Bureau of Intelligence (CBI). The AAP leader further said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office is plotting against him.

During the press briefing, the Delhi minister, “If this sting video is genuine, CBI must arrest me within four days i.e by Monday otherwise accept that it is a fake video made on the directions of the PMO.”

"I request the BJP to immediately go to the probe agency and produce this as evidence. The probe agency must investigate the video and arrest me immediately if there is any truth in the so-called sting,” said Deputy CM to the media.

"Firstly, they got my house raided, and found nothing. Next, my locker was checked and there was nothing. Now they have come up with a so-called sting operation video", Sisodia said, as per IANS reports.

Further, AAP leader Manish Sisodia alleged that if the BJP’s plans regarding the landfills are implemented in the national capital, it will prove to be dangerous for the residents in Delhi.

Sisodia, who also holds the Education portfolio in Delhi, said, “There are three huge landfills in Delhi which reflect BJP’s performance in the past 17 years. Now there is a conspiracy to make 16 more such mountains. They have decided that 16 landfill sites will be built in Delhi.”

He further said, “Those who couldn’t manage three landfill sites, are planning to build 16 more which will convert the capital city into a hell-like situation"

(With IANS inputs)

