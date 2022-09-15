Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Lakhimpur Kheri murders: Startling details of post-mortem report emerge

Police said the girls weren't abducted as claimed by their mother

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 02:13 PM IST

Lakhimpur Kheri murders: Startling details of post-mortem report emerge
Police generic (File)

The Lakhimpur police have revealed the sordid details of the murder of two minor sisters who were found hanging on a tree in a sugarcane field on Wednesday. The police said six men -- Chotu, Junaid, Sohail, Hafizul, Karimuddin and Arif -- had killed the girls and hanged the bodies to conceal their crime. 

Police said the girls weren't abducted as claimed by their mother. They were friends with Sohail and Junaid. 

Police said the duo took them to the field on some pretext and then raped them. When the girls asked them to marry them, they allegedly strangled the victims to death. They later called Hafizul, Karimuddin and Arif to help conceal the crime. 

Chotu wasn't there when the crime took place, police said, adding he had introduced the victims to Junaid and Sohail. 

The police, meanwhile, shot Junaid in the leg in an encounter before arresting him. BJP leader Shalabh Mani Tripathi shared a video on Twitter showing Junaid being carried away by the police in what appears to be a field.

All, except Chhotu, are residents of the Lalitpur village.

Here's what the postmortem report said

One victim was a student of Class 7, whereas the other was a Class 10 student. Their mother had said they were abducted by men on a motorcycle. The police, however, have denied the claim.

On Thursday, the victims' post-mortem was conducted that suggested they had been raped. It also confirmed that the women were strangled to death and were hanged later. 

A panel of doctors conducted the autopsy on camera.

The crime has sent shockwaves across the country and triggered a political storm.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked the BJP over the crime and said women's safety can't be expected from those who facilitated the release of rapists of Bilkis Bano.

"The kidnapping and murder of two minor Dalit sisters in Lakhimpur in broad daylight is a very disturbing incident. Women's safety cannot be expected from those facilitating the release of rapists and welcoming them," he tweeted in Hindi.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Oppo F21s Pro launched in India: Price, Features and Specifications
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.