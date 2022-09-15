Lakhimpur Kheri murders: Startling details of post-mortem report emerge

Police generic (File)

The Lakhimpur police have revealed the sordid details of the murder of two minor sisters who were found hanging on a tree in a sugarcane field on Wednesday. The police said six men -- Chotu, Junaid, Sohail, Hafizul, Karimuddin and Arif -- had killed the girls and hanged the bodies to conceal their crime.

Police said the girls weren't abducted as claimed by their mother. They were friends with Sohail and Junaid.

Police said the duo took them to the field on some pretext and then raped them. When the girls asked them to marry them, they allegedly strangled the victims to death. They later called Hafizul, Karimuddin and Arif to help conceal the crime.

Chotu wasn't there when the crime took place, police said, adding he had introduced the victims to Junaid and Sohail.

The police, meanwhile, shot Junaid in the leg in an encounter before arresting him. BJP leader Shalabh Mani Tripathi shared a video on Twitter showing Junaid being carried away by the police in what appears to be a field.

All, except Chhotu, are residents of the Lalitpur village.

Here's what the postmortem report said

One victim was a student of Class 7, whereas the other was a Class 10 student. Their mother had said they were abducted by men on a motorcycle. The police, however, have denied the claim.

On Thursday, the victims' post-mortem was conducted that suggested they had been raped. It also confirmed that the women were strangled to death and were hanged later.

A panel of doctors conducted the autopsy on camera.

The crime has sent shockwaves across the country and triggered a political storm.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked the BJP over the crime and said women's safety can't be expected from those who facilitated the release of rapists of Bilkis Bano.

"The kidnapping and murder of two minor Dalit sisters in Lakhimpur in broad daylight is a very disturbing incident. Women's safety cannot be expected from those facilitating the release of rapists and welcoming them," he tweeted in Hindi.