Delhi Kanjhawala case: Victim’s family alleges friend Nidhi’s involvement in ‘well though-out conspiracy’

Days after the Delhi Kanjhawala case came forward and stunned the entire national capital, victim Anjali’s friend Nidhi came forward with new claims, alleging that the victim was drunk at the time of the incident and hence she collided with the car.

The new revelations in the case were rejected by the victim’s family, who said that the police should also launch a probe against the claims made by Nidhi and that she is a part of the “well thought out conspiracy” which claimed the life of their daughter.

Rekha, the deceased’s mother, said that she does not know Nidhi who claimed to be Anjali’s friend on Tuesday. As per the CCTV footage, Nidhi was the person who was sitting behind Anjali when a Maruti Baleni hit their two-wheeler and trapped the victim under the car.

Anjali’s mother Rekha said, “Nidhi is saying all the wrong things. If Nidhi was my daughter’s friend, then how did she leave her alone? This is a well-thought-out conspiracy, Nidhi might be involved in this. There should be an investigation.”

"I don’t know Nidhi, I have never seen her. Anjali never used to drink, she never came home in an inebriated state, and we don’t believe whatever claims Nidhi made," Rekha added. The mother demanded punishment for the accused who have been arrested.

Earlier, the victim’s family doctor had said that as opposed to Nidhi’s claims, there was no trace of alcohol found in Anjali’s blood and that she was not drunk at the time of the incident. Dr Bhupendra Chaurasiya said that the claims made by Nidhi are false and that Anjali was not under the influence of alcohol when she was driving the scooty.

Earlier today, Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi visited the family of the 20-year-old girl. She also said that she does not support the statement of Nidhi."

The autopsy report submitted to the police revealed that as opposed to the claims made by the family, the victim was not sexually assaulted on the night of the incident, and the cause of death was the gruesome injuries caused by being dragged under the car.

All five accused in the case, who were inside the Maruti Baleno which dragged Anjali to death, are currently in police custody and are being interrogated to further the investigation.

