Kanjhawala-like case in Noida: Delivery agent on two wheeler hit by speeding car, dragged to death

A delivery boy was dragged to death by a car on January 1 (File photo)

Days after the Delhi Kanjhawala death case shook the nation due to its gruesome details, the news of a similar case involving a delivery agent took place at a near distance from the Sultanpuri area, where a man got dragged to death by a car.

In a shocking yet Kanjhawala death case-like incident, a delivery agent in Noida was hit by a speeding car while he was travelling on his two-wheeler in the early hours of January 1. After his vehicle was hit, he was dragged by the car for over 1 km and eventually succumbed to his injuries.

The accident took place in the early hours of January 1 at around 1 a.m. near the flyover at Sector 14-A in Noida. The deceased has been identified as Kaushal Yadav, a resident of Etawah in Uttar Pradesh. The incident comes close on the heels of similar mishaps reported from Delhi and Greater Noida in the last three days.

Sources said that when Kaushal’s cousin brother Amit Kumar called him around the same time when the mishap took place, the phone call was answered by an Ola cab driver. The driver informed Amit that Kaushal was hit by a car that dragged him for around one km towards the road leading to Shani Mandir, and then sped off.

Immediately, Amit, along with others rushed to the spot and took Kaushal to the hospital. However, he had by then succumbed to his injuries. Kaushal’s family members have filed an FIR at a police station.

As part of the investigation, a police team went to the site of the accident. Sources said the police are trying to collect more information about the accident. The car driver, however, is yet to be traced.

This news comes shortly after the entire nation was left outraged by the death of a 20-year-old woman named Anjali in Delhi’s Kanjhawala area, where she was dragged to death by a car after her scooty was hit. She was dragged for around 13 km for 30 minutes, as per news reports.

(With IANS inputs)

