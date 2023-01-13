Delhi Kanjhawala case: Centre demands murder charge against accused men, suspension of PCR cops

Delhi Kanjhawala case has left the entire capital stunned (File photo)

Weeks after the Delhi Kanjhawala death case left the entire national capital shaken, the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued an important report on the matter, demanding murder charges against all those who were accused of dragging the victim woman to death.

As per NDTV reports, sources have said that the Home Ministry has urged the Delhi Police to file murder charges against the prime accused in the Sultanpuri hit-and-run case. Right now, a case of culpable homicide and death due to negligence has been filed against the accused, which are both bailable offences.

The family of the victim had been urging the authorities to impose murder charges on all those accused in the case, especially due to the brutal nature of the crime. Anjali Singh’s scooty was hit by the car in which the accused was travelling, and she was dragged to death after she got trapped under it.

Taking cognizance of a detailed Delhi Police report on the Kanjhawala death case of a woman dragged by a car, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday recommended suspending police personnel deployed in three PCR vans and at two police pickets, said officials.

These police personnel were on duty at the time the gruesome incident happened in which the woman’s body was dragged for several kilometres by a car after it hit her scooter.

Besides, the MHA has recommended that Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora take disciplinary action against these police personnel deployed in the three Police Control Room (PCR) patrolling vans of Delhi Police and at the two police pickets.

Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah had directed the Delhi Police officials to hand over a detailed report to the MHA in the Delhi Kanjhawala case, especially after the investigations carried out by the Delhi Police were criticized by the public.

Anjali Singh, a 20-year-old woman, was travelling on a scooty when she was hit by a Maruti Baleno driven by the accused. She got trapped under the car as the accused kept driving, and got dragged for around 12 km, for over 30 minutes, eventually succumbing to her injuries.



