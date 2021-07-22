Delhi's IGI Airport T2 terminal resumes operations, Indigo and Go First to operate from there

Here's a piece of good news for those travelling to and from Delhi because from today (July 22) Delhi International Airport’s T2 terminal has resumed flight operations after a brief period of shutdown due to a drop in air passenger traffic.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport T2 was kept shut for the past two months because of fewer flights operating amid rising COVID-19 cases. Flights were operating only from the T3 terminal.

The T2 terminal of Delhi had resumed operations last year in October but was shut down again on May 18 this year due to the second wave that hit the country due to which all states had imposed a lockdown.

Since the T2 terminal will be open from today, it is requested that passengers check their flight tickets before heading to the airport.

Certain flights which will resume from T2 are IndiGo’s 2000-2999 series flights and entire operations of Go First (previously known as Go Air) and is expecting to witness around 25,000 passenger footfall.

The decision to remove passenger flights from the T2 terminal was taken by the Delhi Airport Authority after witnessing a gradual growth in passengers following the lifting of coronavirus-enforced lockdown and travel norms.