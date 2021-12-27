Delhi-Haridwar Hate Speech Row: 76 SC lawyers write to CJI Ramana, urge to take action



Regarding the recent two events that were organised in Delhi and Haridwar on December 17 and 19 that consisted of hate speeches and open calls for genocide of Muslims, 76 Supreme Court lawyers have written to the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana to take suo moto cognisance against them.

The Delhi event was organised by the Hindu Yuva Vahini and the Haridwar event was organised by Yati Narsinghanand.

It has been requested by the court to take action against the guilty persons under Sections 120B, 121A, 124A, 153A, 153B, 295A and 298 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

Here's a copy of the letter:

Urging Supreme Court to pay heed to this letter by lawyers urging suo moto cognizance to be taken of recent hate speech.

Taking the matter into hands, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra also shared a letter on Twitter that requested the court to take the matter seriously and take action against the fringe groups.

The letter also said that the hate speeches made at these events are a danger to the country's unity and integrity and may endanger many Muslim lives.

Mentioning the names of the people who made the hate speeches, the letter read, "The aforementioned events and the speeches delivered during the same are not mere hate speeches but amount to an open call for the murder of an entire community."

The letter was also signed by Congress leader Salman Khurshid, advocate Dushyant Dave, Prashant Bhushan, Vrinda Grover, among others.

For the unversed, both events in Delhi and Haridwar made hate speeches against the Muslim community and called for a massive genocide and ethnic cleansing. So far, the Uttarakhand police have booked Jitendra Narayan Tyagi, earlier known as Wasim Rizvi, and others for their alleged hate speeches at a convention in Haridwar.