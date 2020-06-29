Delhi government to start 'Plasma Bank' for treatment of COVID-19 patients: Arvind Kejriwal

The 'Plasma Bank' will be set-up at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in Delhi.

The Delhi government has decided to set up a plasma bank in Delhi to help treat patients suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

According to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the plasma bank will be started in the next two days.

The Chief Minister has appealed that patients recovering from COVID-19 donate plasma to the plasma bank to treat other patients.

The 'Plasma Bank' will be set-up at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in Delhi.

Plasma will, however, be provided to patients only on the written recommendation of a doctor.

The Delhi Chief Minister said that the Delhi government has decided to set up the plasma bank since the first plasma therapy trials were conducted in the national capital and the results proved to be promising.

Notably, this will be the first plasma bank in the country. Kejriwal said that of the 35 COVID-19 patients who were given plasma at the LNJP hospital over the past few days, 34 survived.

"I appeal to COVID-19 recovered patients to donate their plasma because you are getting a chance to save other people's lives," said the Delhi Chief Minister.

Finally, Kejriwal urged the news media to also drive campaigns to motivate more people to donate plasma to save the lives of others.