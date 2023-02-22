Delhi, Faridabad residents to get easy access to Delhi-Mumbai Expressway; Ballabhgarh link road to launch soon

Visuals of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (Photo - Twitter)

The launch of the first phase of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway made headlines earlier this month, with residents of Delhi already flocking the Delhi-Dausa stretch of the expressway, which majorly cuts down the travel time between the capital and Jaipur.

With the launch of the first phase of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, many are looking for easier routes to get access to the mega developmental project. Now, the residents of Delhi and Faridabad will have to look no further than the Ballabhgarh link road.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) will be opening a 20 km stretch of a link road from the Delhi-Agra highway to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which will give easier access to of the expressway to residents of Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, and parts of south Delhi.

As per the media reports, the 20 km greenfield link from the Delhi-Agra highway to the Delhi Dausa expressway will open this week. This means that the residents of Faridabad won’t have to hop on the Delhi-Mumbai expressway via Sohna in Gurgaon.

Further, the Ballabhgarh link road is set to be a part of NHAI's 53-km access-controlled road project, which is the construction connecting the DND flyover in Delhi to Sohna in Gurgaon, Haryana.

The link road between Ballabhgarh and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will cut down traveling time between Faridabad and Jaipur, and will also give commuters easy access to tourist places such as Neemrana and Manesar.

Meanwhile, the authorities have issued an advisory that slow-moving vehicles like two-wheelers and three-wheelers are not allowed on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, as the speed limit at most of the segments of the project is 80 kmph to 120 kmph.

While the Delhi-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is currently active and operational for all commuters, the full project is expected to be open to the public in the first few months of 2024.

