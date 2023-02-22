Search icon
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Be ready to pay Rs 5,000 fine on Gurgaon-Jaipur route if...

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Taking two-wheelers on the access-controlled expressway is prohibited.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 05:03 PM IST

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Be ready to pay Rs 5,000 fine on Gurgaon-Jaipur route if...
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Taking two-wheelers on the access-controlled expressway is prohibited. (File)

The authorities are exacting a fine of Rs 5,000 for people travelling on motorcycles, autorickshaws, tractors and scooters on the Gurgaon-Jaipur route. This amount can increase if any rule is violated or any document is missing. On Tuesday, the traffic police challaned six vehicles near Sohna who were attempting to get on the high-speed corridor.

Taking two-wheelers on the access-controlled expressway is prohibited. The expressway's Sohna-Dausa section was opened for the public on February 15.

3 vehicles were challaned for over speeding whereas 2 were fined for driving in the wrong lanes. The maximum speed allowed on the expressway is 120 kilometers per hour. Anybody who exceeds the speed limit will have to pay a fine.

The fine will be exacted automatically via speed cameras. The authorities have placed speed displays. Those who stop in between the designated places without any emergency will have to pay fines as well. All the speed cameras are working and the photos of those who don't follow traffic rules will be sent to the police. 

The police have banned motorcycles, scooters, 3-wheelers, manual vehicles and trailers from the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. This is because these vehicles normally move slower than multi-axle vehicles and may cause accidents due to their slower than average speed.

Amid wedding rumours with Sidharth Malhotra, a look at all the times Kiara Advani slayed with her bridal looks
Shocking images of Rishabh Pant’s Mercedes-Benz GLC after horrifying accident
NandamurI Taraka Ratna , Sidharth Shukla, Sushant Singh Rajput, Tunisha Sharma, Jiah Khan: Actors who died young
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Jadeja, Rohit, Ashwin lead India to resounding innings win in Nagpur
New Parliament building likely to open by January end, see pictures
