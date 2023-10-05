Delhi Excise Policy case: AAP leader Sanjay Singh in ED custody till October 10; Kejriwal says ‘all cases fake’

As ED continues to investigate the Delhi excise policy scam, the agency has sent AAP leader Sanjay Singh to 5 days of ED custody in the case.

A Delhi court on Thursday sent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh to five days in Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody in connection with a money laundering case pertaining to the now-scrapped excise policy, an official said.

The financial probe agency on Wednesday arrested Singh after carrying out searches at his residence in the North Avenue area. The ED had sought 10-day custody for Singh. Special Judge M.K. Nagpal of Rouse Avenue Court, sent Singh to ED's custody till October 10.

Appearing for Singh, Senior Advocate Mohit Mathur asked for a copy of the remand application.

Special Public Prosecutor N.K. Matta, appearing for the ED, said that Rs 2 crore was paid in cash. The agency further claimed that searches were conducted on Wednesday and the statement was also recorded. Matta said that a total of 239 places were searched and documents were found.

However, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal continued to back the AAP leader, saying that all the cases filed against him are fake, raising a question on the government and how they are not finding any proof regarding the involvement of AAP leaders.

Interacting with the media here, Kejriwal said: "All cases are false. They (agencies) keep investigating but nothing comes out of the probe." He said that it’s a waste of time of the government and the investigative agencies.

Asked about the Supreme Court observations in the matter of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia bail hearing, Kejriwal said, "The way the Supreme Court was asking questions today... as the matter is sub juice I should not comment, but the way court questioned it shows that it was a false case."

The investigation surrounding the Delhi excise policy case gathered wind when the ED ended up arresting Manish Sisodia, the Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister of Delhi, as well as a member of Arvind Kejriwal’s inner circle.

(With IANS inputs)

