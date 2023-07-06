Delhi Court summons Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot over defamation complaint, details here

Ashok Gehlot summoned by Delhi Gehlot| Photo: File

A Delhi court on Thursday summoned Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in a defamation complaint filed by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Sekhawat. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harpreet Singh directed Gehlot to appear before the court on August 7 in the complaint filed by Shekhawat for allegedly defaming him with his remarks on the alleged Sanjivani scam.

The case is related to thousands of investors allegedly getting duped of about Rs 900 crore by the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society. Shekhawat has alleged in his complaint that Gehlot has been making defamatory remarks against him over the alleged scam and trying to tarnish his image and affect his political career.

Shekhawat has demanded that the Rajasthan CM be prosecuted under the India Penal Code for criminal defamation and sought appropriate financial compensation for the loss of his reputation.

Meanwhile, key Congress leaders including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and former chief Rahul Gandhi conducted an important meeting with Rajasthan leaders to discuss the upcoming state Assembly elections.

The feud between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot is causing internal divisions in the party. Following the meeting, Pilot and Gehlot issued a joint statement affirming their commitment to contest the assembly elections as a unified force, under collective leadership.

(With inputs from PTI)