Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal skips third ED summons in Delhi excise policy case, AAP alleges 'notice is attempt to...'

Arvind Kejriwal was summoned on Wednesday for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

PTI

Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 10:23 AM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday skipped the third summons issued by the ED in the Delhi excise policy case and sent a written reply calling the notice illegal, AAP sources said.

The Aam Aadmi Party asserted that Kejriwal was ready to cooperate with the agency but claimed that the summons was sent with the intention of arresting him. ''Why has the notice been sent right before elections? The notice is an attempt to stop Kejriwal from campaigning in elections,'' the party alleged.

Arvind Kejriwal was summoned on Wednesday for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

This was the third ED notice to Kejriwal, also the AAP's convener, after he refused to appear before the federal agency on two earlier summonses for November 2 and December 21.

READ | ED raids CM Hemant Sorem's associates in 'illegal' mining case

