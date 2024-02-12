'Delhi Chalo' protest: Traffic restrictions at Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur borders ahead of farmers' march

Before the farmers' planned "Delhi Chalo" march on February 13, traffic restrictions and increased security measures have been implemented at the national capital's borders with Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri.

In order to prevent any untoward incidents and maintain law and order, Delhi Police enforced Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in North East Delhi and at the borders with neighbouring Uttar Pradesh ahead of the farmers' march to the nation's capital on Tuesday, February 13.

Additionally, the city police declared that Section 144 would be implemented in the Capital's Shahadara and Gandhi Nagar areas, thereby prohibiting big gatherings until March 11.

Traffic restrictions will be implemented at Singh Border for commercial vehicles on Monday and for all vehicles on Tuesday. Interstate buses travelling to Sonipat, Panipat, and Karnal via NH-44 will use ISBT to Mainu Ka Tilla, Signature Bridge, Khajuri Chowk, Loni Border, and KMP via Khekra.

According to the advisory, Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) intending to travel to Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal, and other destinations via NH-44 should take exit number-2 at the NH-44 (DSIIDC) intersection to Harish Chander Hospital crossing to Bawana road crossing to Bawana Chowk to Bawana-Auchandi Road, which connects to KMP via Saidpur chowki.

Vehicles and lightweight goods advised that vehicles wishing to travel via NH-44 to destinations such as Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal, etc. take the Alipur cut to Shani Mandir, Palla Bakhtawarpur Road Y-Point, Dahisara Village Road, a two-lane stretch to the MCD toll road Dahisara, Jatti Kalan road to Singhu Stadium, PS Kundali, and finally NH-44 towards Sonipat in Haryana.

Those planning to travel via NH-44 to destinations such as Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal, etc. are advised to exit at exit 1 (NH-44) Alipur cut to Shani Mandir, Palla Bakhtawarpur Road Y-Point to Dahisara Village Road, a two-lane stretch to the MCD toll road Dahisara to Jatti Kalan road to Singhu Stadium to PS Kundali, and finally onto NH-44 towards Sonipat in Haryana.

The Harish Chander Hospital Red can be reached by taking the exit number-2 from the NH-44 DSIIDC intersection. Ramdev Chowk to Sector-A/5 red light. The advisory said to proceed from Ramdev Chowk to the Piau Maniyari Border, which enters Haryana, heading towards NH-44