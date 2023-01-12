Delhi: 6-lane Anand Vihar-Apsara border flyover to cut Noida, Ghaziabad travel time; details

File Photo | Representational

Work on the flyover between Anand Vihar bus terminal and Apsara border has bugn. The six-lane flyover is expected to significantly cut down travel time and ease congestion for commuters between Delhi and Noida, Ghaziabad.

Built on a budget of Rs 334 crore, the flyover has a timeline for completion is December 2023. Once complete, it is expected to make travel smoother and more convenient for commuters from areas like Shreshtha Vihr, Ramprastha Colony, Savita Vihar, Vivek Vihar, Surya Nagar, Dilshad Garden.

The objective of the flyover is to ease congestion and completely remove the menace of traffic jams at red light junctions. The flyover will make red light junctions in three areas -- Surya Nagar, Ramprastha Colony and Shreshtha Nagar -- signal free.

The proposed length of the flyover is 1.2 kms. As per reports, it will have a 1-metre wide green belt, 1.8-metre-wide footpath and a 2.5-metre-wide cycle track apart from the six lanes with three carriageways each side.

9-metre-wide carriageways will be constructed on both sides of the flyover. A u-turn facility will be provided under the Anand Vihar railway overbridge. A new bus stop will be built near Sarita Vihar.

Two planned ramps will connect the flyover to Surya Nagar and Ramprastha Colony. It will run over three major junctions, one in Ramprastha Colony and two in between Surya Nagar and Vivek Vihar. The flyover will end at Vivek Vihar.

As per officials, 1.48 lakh vehicles are expected to ply on the flyover daily while it will cut the total travel time by approximately 11.07 mins. As per officials, the easing of congestion will also save nearly 16.5 lakh litres of fuel daily. The project will cut CO2 emissions by around 1.50 lakh tons.

