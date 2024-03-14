Twitter
India

Delhi: 4 people, including 2 children, killed in fire incident at Shahdara

Police said that nine people were rescued and sent to hospital.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 14, 2024, 11:13 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

ANI Photo
Four people died in a tragic fire incident at a residential building at Shahdara in the early hours of Thursday. The deceased were identified as Manoj (30 years old), Suman (28), and two girl children respectively aged five and three and a half.

Accordingly, local police, four fire tenders, ambulances, and three PCR Vans rushed to the spot. The fire started in the parking area and then spread to other parts.

As it was a narrow street, fire persons managed to reach and quench the fire. Police said that nine people were rescued and were sent to hospital.

"We received a phone call at Geeta Colony Police Station regarding a major fire in a house at approximately 5:30 am. Accordingly, local police, fire brigade, ambulance, and PCR vans rushed to the spot. Nine people were rescued and were sent to hospital," DCP Shahdara Surendra Chaudhary said. (ANI)

