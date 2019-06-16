Declare Kalam's birth anniversary National Students Day: BJP leader writes to HRD Minister

Former Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader Anand Bhaskar Rapolu has written a letter to Union HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank to observe October 15, the birth anniversary of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, as National Students Day.

Anand Bhaskar Rapolu proposed to observe Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's birth anniversary as Students Day throughout the country, in correlation with the United Nations, where this day has already been declared as World Students Day.

"I pray for your prompt expeditious initiative to declare October 15 as National Students Day and ensure to observe befittingly in all the educational institutions of all levels, so that as the Missile Man dreamt, you can utilize the day as the occasion to ignite the minds of our students" Anand Bhaskar mentioned in the letter.

Bhaskar highlighted the importance of the event by adding, BJP played a pivotal role in electing Dr APJ Abdul Kalam as the President of India and the Union Government also commemorated his memory by naming an important road in the national capital after him.

He urged the HRD Minister to observe this day with same ignite and enthusiasm, just like the entire nation observes other sensitizing events like June 21 as World Yoga Day and August 7 as National Handloom Day.

Since the day Dr APJ Abdul Kalam passed away, several universities and institutions are observing October 15 in their own way, throughout the nation.